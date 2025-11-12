CBI cracks down on 'cyber slaves' trafficking: Two arrested in India-Myanmar scam compound case

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two cases relating to the illegal trafficking of Indian nationals to cyber-crime scam compounds located in Myanmar and has arrested two accused persons, the agency said on Wednesday.

The accused in the case have been identified as Soyal Akhtar and Mohit Giri.

According to the CBI, these cases pertain to offences of human trafficking and wrongful confinement, carrying punishment that may extend to imprisonment for life.

During the course of the enquiry, the CBI identified multiple agents operating on behalf of foreign scam compounds.

“Two such agents, who had trafficked victims from Rajasthan and Gujarat to these compounds, were found returning to India along with the rescued individuals and were immediately arrested upon arrival,” the CBI said in its press note.

It further added that, “Investigations have revealed that a large number of unsuspecting Indian citizens are being trafficked to scam compounds in Myanmar, often via Thailand.”

An organised international syndicate lures these individuals through false promises of high-paying jobs and attractive employment opportunities abroad.

Once taken out of India, they are diverted to Myanmar where they are wrongfully confined and coerced into participating in large-scale cyber fraud operations, including digital arrest scams, investment scams, and romance frauds targeting people globally, including Indian citizens.

“Those trafficked are subjected to intimidation, confinement, and physical abuse, and are forced to engage in illegal cybercrime activities against their will,” it said.

These victims are commonly referred to as “cyber slaves.”

This comes days after 197 Indian citizens were repatriated who fled to Thailand from a cyber scam centre in Myanmar, taking the total to 467.

The Indian Embassy in Thailand said on Monday that 197 Indian nationals have been repatriated to India from Mae Sot by two special flights operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Indian nationals deported on Monday were detained in Mae Sot after they had entered Thailand from Myanmar's Myawaddy, where they were allegedly working in the cyber scam-centres.

On November 7, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that 270 Indians were repatriated from Thailand’s Mae Sot city to India by two special IAF flights on Thursday and urged Indian nationals to stay away from job scam centres in Myanmar.

--IANS

sas/rad