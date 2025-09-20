CBI court sentences Union Bank of India manager to 4-year jail in fraud case

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The Special Judge, CBI Court, Ghaziabad, on Saturday, convicted and sentenced Manoj Srivastava, Branch Manager, Union Bank of India, SSI Branch Noida, to four years' imprisonment with a fine of Rs 30,000 in a bank fraud case.

CBI registered the instant case on December 14, 2010, against the accused Manoj Srivastava, Branch Manager, and others on the allegation of Bank Fraud.

“Manoj Srivastava while posted and functioning as Branch Manager, Union Bank of India, SSI Branch, Noida, during the period from May 2007 to June 2009, by abusing his official position as a public servant, entered into criminal conspiracy with Anil Kumar Govil, Accountant, Union Bank of India, SSI Branch, Noida and sanctioned Rs 40 Lakh on February 10, 2009 to accused Rajeev Buddhiraja, Prop. M/s Bharti Associates, based on fake and forged documents, causing wrongful loss to the lender Bank,” CBI said in a press statement.

It further said that a charge sheet was filed by the CBI on September 29, 2012, against the accused Manoj Srivastava, Anil Kumar Govil, Accountant (Manager Scale-II), Union Bank of India, SSI Branch, Noida and Rajiv Buddhiraja, Prop. M/s Bharti Associates.

“Charges were framed by the Court on July 7, 2017, against the accused persons. Manoj Srivastava filed an application to plead guilty on August 22, 2025, in the court of Special Judge, CBI Anti-Corruption, Ghaziabad, accepting his guilt before the Court,” the agency added.

On Saturday, the Special Judge, CBI Court, Ghaziabad accepted the application to plead guilty and convicted Manoj Srivastava and sentenced him.

It is pertinent to note here that the CBI has tightened its grip over public officials for accepting bribes or dealing in corruption, which ultimately affects the citizens.

Notably, the CBI arrested the Branch Manager, UP Grameen Bank, Sankisha Branch, District- Farrukhabad, earlier this month and a private person while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant.

--IANS

sas/uk