CBI court sentences seven for four years in Rs 2.38 crore income tax refund fraud case

Chennai, March 27 (IANS) A special CBI court in Chennai on Friday convicted and sentenced seven individuals, including a former senior tax assistant of the Income Tax Department, to four years of rigorous imprisonment along with a total fine of Rs 2.4 lakh in a tax refund fraud case, officials said.

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The case was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had registered it on December 31, 2019, based on a complaint received from the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Chennai, alleging large-scale irregularities in the generation and issuance of income tax refunds through manipulation of official systems.

According to the CBI, the fraud was perpetrated over a period spanning from June 4, 2015, to August 31, 2019. During this time, the accused allegedly used forged documents and created fictitious identities to fraudulently generate income tax refunds, causing a wrongful loss of approximately Rs 2.38 crore to the Income Tax Department.

The convicted include Babu Prasath Kumar, who was serving as a senior tax assistant in the department at the time of the offence, along with six private individuals identified as B. Praveen Kumar, Trewellyn Marion Corneille, P. Stephen, A. Gopikrishna, Venkatesh, and C. Gunaseelan.

Investigations revealed that Prasath Kumar played a key role in orchestrating the fraud by exploiting his position within the department. He allegedly facilitated the processing of fraudulent refund claims and ensured their clearance within the system. Further, the probe found that the proceeds of the crime were routed through various bank accounts belonging to his family members and close associates in an attempt to disguise the illegal earnings and evade detection.

After an extensive investigation, the CBI filed seven separate charge sheets against the accused on March 1, 2021. The trial that followed involved a detailed examination of documentary evidence, financial records, and witness testimonies, ultimately leading to the conviction of all seven accused.

The agency reiterated its commitment to combating corruption and financial crimes, ensuring that those involved in defrauding public institutions are brought to justice through due legal process.

--IANS

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