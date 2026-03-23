CBI Court sentences former Delhi Police SI for three years in bribery case

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) A special CBI court in Delhi has sentenced a former Sub-Inspector of the Delhi Traffic Police to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a bribery case, officials said on Monday.

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The court convicted Jagmal Singh Deshwal, who was posted as Sub-Inspector and Zonal Officer (ZO) at Nangloi Traffic Circle in the Delhi Traffic Police at the time of the incident. Along with the jail term, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the accused.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the case was registered on February 8, 2022, following allegations that the officer had demanded illegal gratification from a complainant to allow the entry and passage of trucks through the zone under his jurisdiction.

Investigators said that Deshwal had sought a bribe of Rs 24,000 from the complainant in exchange for permitting trucks belonging to the complainant to pass through the traffic zone where he was posted.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while he was demanding and accepting the bribe amount from the complainant.

The agency subsequently carried out a detailed investigation into the case and filed a charge sheet against the accused on July 26, 2022.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence, including trap proceedings and other material collected during the investigation, to establish the charges against the accused.

After hearing the arguments and examining the evidence placed on record, the special CBI court found the accused guilty and convicted him under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court sentenced Deshwal to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, officials said.

The case is part of the CBI’s continued efforts to curb corruption in public offices and ensure accountability among government officials.

The agency has been actively pursuing bribery and corruption cases across departments, leading to arrests, prosecutions, and convictions of officials found guilty of abusing their positions for personal gain.

Earlier this month, the CBI also arrested one of its own inspectors in Delhi in a bribery case, reiterating its policy of zero tolerance towards corruption within its ranks.

Officials said the agency remains committed to taking strict action against corrupt practices, irrespective of the rank or department of the accused, and continues to investigate such cases to uphold transparency and integrity in public administration.

--IANS

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