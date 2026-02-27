CBI court sentences ex-excise official to 4-year jail, slaps Rs 40,000 penalty

Siliguri, Feb 27 (IANS) A Special CBI Court in Siliguri convicted and sentenced a former Central Excise department t official to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for four years with a fine of Rs 40,000 for taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 over 10 years ago, an official said.

Achintya Kumar Pramanik, the then Superintendent of Central Excise, was posted at the Assistant Commissioner, Central Excise and Service Tax, Cooch Behar Division, Cooch Behar, when the CBI arrested him, said a CBI statement.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the case on September 14, 2015, based on a complaint alleging a demand of bribe of Rs 1,00,000 by the accused from the proprietor of a private firm.

The CBI laid a trap on September 15, 2015 and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant, and the bribe amount was recovered from his possession, the CBI said in a statement.

After completion of the investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet against the accused on December 30, 2015, said the statement.

The Special CBI Court sentenced him on Thursday.

In another case, the CBI successfully coordinated the return of a Red Notice subject, Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula, from the UAE through INTERPOL Channels.

Yeddula was wanted by the Andhra Pradesh Police in a case of Cheating, Criminal breach of trust and Criminal Intimidation, the CBI said.

The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI, in collaboration with MEA and NCB-Abu Dhabi, brought back Yeddula to India on Thursday, said an official statement.

Yeddula was escorted by a team of Dubai Police and arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, from Dubai on Thursday before being handed over to the Andhra Pradesh police team at the airport, the CBI statement said.

The CBI got the Red Notice published through INTERPOL in this case on September 5, 2022, at the request of Andhra Pradesh Police.

Yeddula was arrested by the UAE authorities, and later a decision was taken to extradite him to India, said the statement.

Red Notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all law enforcement agencies globally for tracking wanted criminals.

The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels, said the statement.

More than 130 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels, said the statement.

