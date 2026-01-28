CBI court sentences accountant to five years of rigorous imprisonment in bribery case

Lucknow, Jan 28 (IANS) A Lucknow court has convicted and sentenced Ram Nibas Verma, a senior accountant at the Zonal Pay & Account Office of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Aliganj, to five years in prison along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh in a bribery case.

The conviction came on Wednesday, following a trial in the CBI court, an official statement said.

The case dates back to July 2, 2018, when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR based on a complaint from a constable (general duty) serving with the 3rd Battalion SSB in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The complaint, forwarded through the Chief Vigilance Officer at SSB headquarters in New Delhi, accused Verma of demanding Rs 4,000 as illegal gratification to process and pass bills and allowances for the battalion.

Investigators found that Verma had sought the bribe in exchange for clearing pending financial claims, exploiting his position responsible for handling payments and accounts in the paramilitary force.

After completing its probe, the CBI filed a charge sheet against Verma on August 31, 2018. Charges were framed by the court on May 24, 2019, and the trial proceeded over the following years.

The court, after examining evidence and hearing arguments, held Verma guilty of the bribery charges and imposed the sentence.

The punishment includes rigorous imprisonment for five years and a monetary penalty. This case highlights ongoing efforts by the CBI to curb corruption within security and paramilitary organisations, where officials in administrative and financial positions can delay legitimate payments to extract bribes from subordinates.

Such practices undermine morale and operational efficiency in forces like the SSB, which guards India's borders and handles internal security duties. The conviction serves as a reminder of the legal consequences for demanding or accepting bribes in official duties.

Authorities continue to emphasize vigilance and prompt action against corrupt practices to maintain integrity in government institutions.

