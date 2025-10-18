CBI court jails Union Bank official for 4 years in fraud case, imposes Rs 30,000 fine

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) The Special Judge, CBI Court, Ghaziabad, on October 18, convicted and sentenced Manoj Srivastava, Branch Manager, Union Bank of India, SSI Branch Noida, to four years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 30,000/- in a bank fraud case.

According to the CBI, it registered the instant case on December 14, 2010, against the accused and others on the allegation of fraud.

The accused, posted in the Union Bank of India, Noida branch from 2007-2009, abused his official position as a public servant and caused wrongful loss to the bank.

“The accused Manoj Srivastava while posted and functioning as Branch Manager, Union Bank of India, SSI Branch, Noida, during the period from May 2007 to June 2009, abused his official position as a public servants and entered into criminal conspiracy with others and disbursed loans to the beneficiaries based on fake and forged documents, causing wrongful loss to the lender Bank,” the agency said in its press note.

After the investigation, charge sheets were filed on September 29, 2012, against the accused Manoj Srivastava and others.

“Accused Manoj Srivastava applied Plead Guilty in both CCs before the court of Spl. Judge, CBI Anti-Corruption, Ghaziabad, accepting his guilt before the Ld. Court,” the CBI said.

Notably, the court, after hearing the matter, accepted the accused’s application to plead guilty and sentenced the accused bank official on October 18.

“The Spl. Judge, CBI Anti-Corruption, Ghaziabad vide Order and Judgement dated 18.10.2025 accepted the application for Plead Guilty in both CCs and convicted and sentenced the accused Manoj Srivasatva today,” it added.

