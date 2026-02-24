CBI court in Chennai sentences man with multiple passports to 4 years' jail

Chennai, Feb 24 (IANS) A Special CBI Court has sentenced a man possessing multiple passports to four years' imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 20,000, said an official on Tuesday.

Read More

The case, investigated by the CBI, came up before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Egmore, Chennai, on Monday, the official said in a statement.

The Special Court convicted and sentenced Ubaidullah alias F. Hameed alias Ubaithullah Khan Faizal to imprisonment for forgery and securing multiple passports.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the case on December 31, 2018 on the allegation that the accused Ubaidullah with dishonest intention, obtained many passports in fictitious names by impersonating himself and submitting forged documents.

The original complaint alleged that Ubaidullah had travelled abroad using fake passports, thus, obtained to cheat the Customs Department.

While boarding a Singapore bound flight he was apprehended by Customs Officials at Chennai International Airport for illegal possession of foreign currencies equivalent to Rs 36.74 lakh, without any legal permission, the CBI said.

The accused had also furnished false and suppressed material information with a view to obtain passport from the passport authorities, the CBI said.

On completion of investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet on March 13, 2020 against the accused.

In a separate case, the CBI last month arrested a long-absconding Proclaimed Offender, Sarit Vij alias Sarat Kumar Vij, in connection with a Rs 58 lakh fraud involving the Customs Department. A reward of Rs 10,000 had been announced for information leading to his arrest, the agency said in an official statement.

The CBI had registered the case on June 1, 1999, against Joseph Kuok, then Superintendent at the Inland Container Depot (ICD), Tughlakabad, Delhi, and other accused, for allegedly cheating the Customs Department of approximately Rs 58 lakh.

During the investigation, the role of Sarit Vij emerged. He was a partner in the firm PS International, which had allegedly filed false duty drawback claims with the Customs Department, fraudulently seeking a refund of around Rs 19 lakh. Following completion of the investigation, Vij was chargesheeted along with other co-accused.

However, after the filing of the charge sheet in 2003, Sarit Vij failed to appear before the court and remained absconding throughout the trial. Despite sustained and persistent efforts by the investigating agency, he could not be traced for several years.

After completing all prescribed legal formalities, the court declared Sarit Vij a Proclaimed Offender on January 30, 2004. Subsequently, a reward of Rs 10,000 was announced for information leading to his whereabouts and arrest.

--IANS

rch/svn