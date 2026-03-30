CBI Court in Ahmedabad sentences woman to two years' RI in Disproportionate Assets case

Ahmedabad, March 30 (IANS) A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ahmedabad on Monday convicted a private individual in a Disproportionate Assets case and sentenced her to two years of Rigorous Imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20,000.

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The court found Jasodaben Rameshbhai Vadadia guilty of abetting her husband, late Ramesh Fulchand Vadadia, a former Income Tax Officer posted in Gandhinagar, in amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

According to the CBI, the case was registered on June 30, 2007, against Ramesh Fulchand Vadadia, who was then serving in the office of the Additional Commissioner of Income Tax in Gandhinagar. The agency alleged that the accused had accumulated assets worth Rs 29,49,977, which were 247 per cent higher than their known sources of income during the check period from January 1, 2002 to April 30, 2007.

Following an investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet on December 24, 2008, against Vadadia and his wife Jasodaben, accusing them of possessing assets worth Rs 25,46,398 that were disproportionate to their known income, amounting to 133.98 per cent beyond legitimate earnings.

During the course of the trial, Ramesh Fulchand Vadadia passed away, following which the court abated proceedings against him.

However, after examining the evidence on record, the court held that Jasodaben Rameshbhai Vadadia had actively abetted her husband in acquiring assets beyond their lawful income. The court found sufficient merit in the prosecution’s case and convicted her under relevant provisions related to abetment in the Disproportionate Assets case.

Subsequently, the court sentenced her to two years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 20,000.

The case highlights the CBI’s continued efforts to pursue corruption and Disproportionate Assets cases against public servants and their associates, even in instances where the primary accused is no longer alive, ensuring accountability under the law.

--IANS

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