CBI court convicts three in Rs 1.18 crore excise duty rebate fraud in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Jan 31 (IANS) A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ahmedabad sentenced three private individuals to three years’ imprisonment each for fraudulently availing excise duty rebate amounting to more than Rs 1.18 crore, an official statement said on Saturday.

The court convicted Samir Fateh Mohammad Immamudin, who remains absconding, Tejas Desai, and Amit Gupta, and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of them on Friday.

According to CBI, convictions relate to the submission of forged export documents to wrongful claim rebates from the Central Excise Department, Surat.

The CBI had registered the case on February 20, 2009, against M/s Shree Sai Impex, Surat, its associates and other unknown persons following allegations of criminal conspiracy and cheating.

According to the investigation, the accused had submitted forged export documents as genuine in support of 51 rebate applications, fraudulently obtaining a total rebate of Rs 1,18,39,833 and causing an equivalent loss to the government exchequer.

After completing the investigation, the CBI filed its chargesheet on November 30, 2009, against Immamudin, Ghanshyam Rafaliya, Desai, and Gupta.

During the pendency of the trial, Rafaliya died, leading the court to abate proceedings against him. Following a detailed trial, the court found Immamudin, Desa,i and Gupta guilty under the relevant provisions of criminal and fiscal law.

The sentencing order noted that the prosecution had established the use of fabricated export-related documents to obtain excise duty rebates illegally.

The case underscores the prolonged nature of financial crime trials, with the judgment delivered more than 16 years after the registration of the FIR.

Proceedings relating to the absconding accused are expected to continue in accordance with the law.

Similar convictions have been recorded by the CBI court in Ahmedabad in other financial fraud cases also.

The CBI actively investigates fraud cases, leading to convictions, including imprisonment and fines.

