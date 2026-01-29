CBI chief Praveen Sood asks new officers to embrace AI, tech for probe

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Praveen Sood, on Thursday, called upon the batch of 134 new Sub-Inspectors to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) for investigation and adopt a mindset of lifelong learning, as policing involves continuously evolving challenges with no fixed syllabus.

Addressing the 134 new Sub-Inspectors on completion of their training at the CBI Academy, Sood highlighted the importance of technology and AI in modern investigations.

He encouraged officers to leverage technology -- particularly AI -- as a tool to assist and accelerate investigations, especially in handling large volumes of digital data, while reaffirming that technology is an aid and not a replacement for human judgment.

He also expressed satisfaction at the improved representation of women officers in the present batch with 18 female officers.

Mentioning that this is the largest Sub-Inspector batch in the history of CBI Academy, Sood reflected upon the growing gender diversity within the organisation.

He commended the Academy's efforts, having recently received a five-star rating from the Capacity Building Commission, recognising excellence in training and institutional standards.

During the ceremony, the CBI Director also distributed medals and trophies to the outstanding trainees, recognising their exceptional performance.

Satyavarat Singh was awarded DP Kohli Award for Best All-Round Sub-Inspector Trainee and DCBI Trophy for Indoor Studies.

Sahithya G. was awarded Trophy for Cyber Crime Investigation.

Shekhar Baliyan was awarded John Lobo Trophy for Best Outdoor and Rakshit Kumar received the CBI Academy Trophy for Dedication and Exemplary Conduct.

The Passing Out Parade on Thursday marked the culmination of hard, toil and diligent training imparted to the 134 Sub-Inspectors of CBI who joined at the CBI Academy for their basic training on May 15.

These Sub-Inspectors were imparted institutional training in law and investigation skills, investigation of anti-corruption cases, different types of conventional crimes, collection of intelligence, economic offences, cyber crime cases, bank fraud cases, mobile forensics, forensic medicine and forensic science.

This was supplemented by field attachments and visits to various institutes/organisations including CBI branches, court, local Police Station, NFSU, AIIMS, SEBI, etc, organised with a view to give them an exposure on the working of CBI and other organisations.

The basic course aimed to inculcate the highest standards of professional integrity and rectitude, respect for human rights/values and sense of discipline in the trainees.

On this occasion, Sood also inaugurated the newly developed "Training and Research in Advance Cyber Evidence" (TRACE) laboratory in CBI Academy".

This will be a dedicated Digital Scenario and Response Laboratory of CBI Academy aimed at building and enhancing practical capacity of officers in Cyber Crime Investigation, digital forensics and electronic evidence handling through real-world investigative scenarios.

The laboratory focuses on hands-on, scenario-based training where Investigating Officers are exposed to realistic cyber-crime situations and are guided through the complete lifecycle of digital evidence handling right from seizure to its presentation before the Court.

