CBI arrests Uttarakhand assistant professor in graduate-level exam paper leak case

Dehradun/New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested Suman, Assistant Professor at Shaheed Srimati Hansa Dhanai Rajkiya Mahavidyalaya, Agrora (Dhar Mandal), Tehri Garhwal, for her direct involvement in the sensational Uttarakhand Graduate Level Examination paper leak case.

Suman was taken into custody after concrete evidence emerged linking her to the two previously arrested accused – Mohd. Khalid, the candidate who appeared in the examination, and his sister Sabiha, who acted as the middle link, the CBI said.

The CBI had taken over the investigation from the Uttarakhand Police on the orders of the state government. After arresting Mohd. Khalid and Sabiha obtained their police custody, and the agency recovered critical digital evidence from their mobile phones.

Forensic examination of WhatsApp chats, time-stamped photographs of the question paper clicked inside the examination hall, and call records revealed that Sabiha had transmitted images of the question paper in real time to Assistant Professor Smt Suman while the exam was in progress, the agency said.

Suman promptly solved a large number of questions and sent the answers back through the same chain, which were then relayed to her brother Mohd. Khalid is sitting inside the examination centre.

Following her medical examination, Suman will be produced before the designated Special CBI Court in Dehradun on Saturday. The agency is expected to seek her police custody to confront her with the co-accused and recover further evidence, including details of financial transactions.

The involvement of a serving government college faculty member has sent shockwaves across the state and intensified outrage among thousands of genuine aspirants who appeared for the Graduate Level Examination conducted for various Group-C posts.

Meanwhile, the CBI has made it clear that the investigation is continuing on a day-to-day basis and more arrests, including possible middlemen and beneficiaries, cannot be ruled out.

