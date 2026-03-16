CBI arrests UP medical officer, hospital executive in Rs 3 lakh bribery case

Lucknow, March 16 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a medical officer posted at the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) and a private hospital executive in connection with an alleged bribery case involving undue favours to an empanelled hospital in Uttar Pradesh, an official statement said on Monday.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Major Dr Ashish Shakya (retd), Medical Officer at the ECHS Polyclinic in Etah, and Bijendra Singh, an Assistant General Manager at a private hospital.

According to the agency, the case was registered on March 15 against five accused, including the ECHS medical officer, a private hospital/company and three representatives of the hospital, along with other unidentified persons.

The CBI alleged that the medical officer, in connivance with representatives of the private hospital, was facilitating and extending undue favours to the empanelled facility by referring patients to it in exchange for illegal gratification.

As per the investigation, the accused public servant allegedly accepted bribes from the hospital management in return for directing beneficiaries of the ECHS scheme to the particular hospital for treatment.

During a trap operation conducted by the CBI, a bribe amount of Rs 3 lakh, allegedly delivered by a representative of the private hospital to the medical officer, was recovered.

Both accused were arrested on Sunday.

The agency also conducted searches at multiple locations, including Noida, Etah, Firozabad, and Farrukhabad. During the raids, investigators recovered several incriminating documents and digital devices believed to be linked to the alleged corruption network.

The CBI said further investigation into the case is underway to ascertain the full extent of the conspiracy and the involvement of other persons.

The CBI actively investigates fraud and bribery cases, leading to convictions, including fines and imprisonment.

--IANS

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