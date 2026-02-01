CBI arrests UP Gramin Bank branch manager, field officer in Bijnor for bribery

Lucknow, Feb 1 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Branch Manager and a Field Officer of UP Gramin Bank’s Sahaspur branch in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, along with a private individual, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000, an official statement said on Sunday.

Read More

The bribe was demanded in connection with the sanction of a government loan, the statement added.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kapil Kumar, Branch Manager, UP Gramin Bank, Sahaspur, Bijnor; Vikas Kumar, Field Officer of the same branch; and Mohd Noman, a casual worker who acted as a private intermediary.

The CBI registered the case on January 31 following a complaint against the Field Officer.

According to the agency, the complainant’s wife had applied for a loan of Rs 5 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Yojana with the UP Gramin Bank branch in Sahaspur.

It was alleged that the Field Officer initially demanded an illegal gratification of Rs 40,000 from the complainant in exchange for processing and sanctioning the loan. The demand was subsequently raised to Rs 45,000, the CBI said.

After verifying the complaint, the agency laid a trap to apprehend the accused. During the course of the operation, it was revealed that the Field Officer had demanded the bribe in criminal conspiracy with the Branch Manager. The private individual, identified as a casual worker, allegedly facilitated the transaction.

During the trap proceedings, the Branch Manager, the Field Officer, and the private person were caught red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 45,000 as illegal gratification from the complainant.

The CBI said further investigation is underway to ascertain the role of other officials, if any, and to examine whether similar instances of corruption had taken place at the branch.

The CBI actively investigates fraud and bribery cases, leading to convictions, including imprisonment and fines.

--IANS

skp/