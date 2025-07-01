CBI arrests six for accepting bribe to submit inspection reports in medical college

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested six individuals, including three doctors, for submitting favourable inspection reports in exchange of bribe, in a medical college in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur, officials said on Tuesday.

The CBI conducted searches at more than 40 locations across Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh in connection with the case, they said.

A case was registered against the office-bearers of Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh; inspecting doctors; and other intermediaries for manipulating the statutory inspection process conducted for recognition of the medical college, in return for bribes.

The designated assessors allegedly gave favourable reports to various medical colleges in exchange for illegal gratification.

Acting on information that officials of Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Institute were influencing assessors deputed for inspection to provide favourable reports in return for bribes, the CBI laid a trap and apprehended six individuals while they were transacting the bribe amount of Rs 55 Lakh," the CBI said.

“As demanded by the inspecting doctors, the bribe amount was delivered in Bengaluru. The arrested accused will be produced before the competent courts at the respective locations,” the agency added.

Different modus operandi were reportedly used by the accused to manipulate the process by illegally influencing inspecting doctors.

The CBI has identified various tactics used by the accused to manipulate the statutory inspection process, highlighting systemic issues in the oversight of medical institutions.

This scandal raises serious concerns about the integrity of medical education in India, as fraudulent inspection reports could compromise the quality of training for future healthcare professionals.

The ongoing investigation aims to dismantle the network of corruption and hold all involved parties accountable.

As the CBI continues its probe, the case underscores the need for stricter oversight and transparency in the accreditation process for medical colleges.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

This isn't the first controversy for Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Institute.

In the past, it has been accused of using fake fingerprints for faculty attendance, hiring staff just during inspections, and even bringing in dummy patients to look compliant when authorities visited.

