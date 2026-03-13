CBI arrests SBI Assistant Manager in Assam for accepting bribe

Guwahati, March 13 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Abhisek Sen Gupta, Assistant Manager-cum-Loan Officer of the State Bank of India's (SBI) Gumi branch in Assam's Kamrup (Rural) district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 16,000 from a complainant, a statement said on Friday

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According to a CBI statement, the case was registered on March 12 following a complaint that the accused officer had demanded an undue advantage of Rs 16,000 for processing loan applications of customers seeking financial assistance for rooftop solar electrification installations.

The CBI laid a trap after verifying the allegations and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant.

Following the arrest, the agency also conducted searches at the premises of the accused as part of the ongoing investigation.

The arrested officer would be produced before the court of the Special Judge, CBI cases, in Guwahati. The investigation in the case is continuing, officials said.

The development comes amid the CBI’s continued efforts to curb corruption in public institutions.

Earlier this week, the agency arrested one of its own inspectors in Delhi in a bribery case, reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

Inspector Deepak Phalswal, posted in Delhi, was arrested on March 10 following allegations that he had demanded illegal gratification from a private individual in exchange for not taking action on a complaint purportedly filed with the CBI.

The agency had initiated an internal probe after receiving the complaint and subsequently apprehended the officer.

Searches at his residence reportedly led to the recovery of incriminating documents and electronic records. He was later produced before a competent court, which granted the CBI two days of police custody for further interrogation.

--IANS

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