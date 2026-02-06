CBI arrests proclaimed offender in 2012 Meerut bank fraud case

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested proclaimed offender Renu Saxena on February 6, 2026, in connection with a major bank fraud case registered in 2012 involving Punjab and Sind Bank, Meerut branch.

The CBI had registered the case on March 30, 2012, against then branch manager DP Singh and forty-six others, a press release said.

The accused persons allegedly sanctioned and disbursed twenty-four housing loans and two overdrafts against property loans totalling approximately Rs 3.63 crore. These loans were approved on the basis of fake and fabricated identities and income proofs submitted by borrowers and guarantors.

Renu Saxena was named as one of the accused in the case. Investigations showed that she, along with her husband Bhudev Singh, executed a false sale deed in the fictitious name of Maya Devi for a property in Meerut.

Using these forged documents, a housing loan of Rs 14 lakh was sanctioned in favour of the fictitious beneficiary on March 29, 2011, said the release. The CBI filed a chargesheet on November 26, 2014, against DP Singh, Renu Saxena, and others. When summoned by the court, Renu Saxena failed to appear. The competent court issued a standing warrant against her on May 11, 2017, and subsequently declared her a proclaimed offender.

Over the years, the agency made coordinated efforts to trace her whereabouts. Recent intelligence indicated that she was residing in Meerut itself. Acting on this information, CBI conducted a meticulous operation on February 6, 2026, and successfully apprehended her.

Following her arrest, Renu Saxena was produced before the competent court, which remanded her to judicial custody. The case highlights a pattern of collusion between bank officials and private individuals to siphon off public sector bank funds through fraudulent loan disbursals backed by forged documents.

The arrest of the long-absconding accused is seen as a significant breakthrough in the fourteen-year-old investigation, which had involved multiple layers of forgery and conspiracy to defraud the bank.

CBI officials stated that further investigation into the larger conspiracy and recovery of misappropriated funds will continue.

