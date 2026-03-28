CBI arrests proclaimed offender in 2005 Kerala engineering student murder case

Thiruvananthapuram, March 28 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who had been absconding in a case involving the abduction for ransom and brutal murder of Shyamal Mandal, a student of the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, in 2005, an official said on Saturday.

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Durga Bahadur Bhat Chetri alias Deepak was tracked down and arrested on Friday, the CBI said in a statement.

It was revealed that after committing the crime, the accused — Durga Bahadur Bhat Chetri alias Deepak (PO) — had been impersonating Suraj B. Bhatt, son of Balbahadur Rambahadur Bhatt. He allegedly concealed his identity, got married, and settled in Nagpur, the agency said.

The probe agency said the investigation revealed that the murder was committed by Durga Bahadur Bhat Chetri along with co-accused Mohammed Ali, both hailing from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Durga Bahadur Bhat Chetri had been absconding since the investigation stage in 2005.

After a thorough investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against both the accused. However, Durga Bahadur Bhat Chetri, a proclaimed offender, remained absconding, following which the trial court declared him a Proclaimed Offender.

The trial against co-accused Mohammed Ali has been completed, and he was convicted for the crime in 2022.

The CBI had re-registered the case on December 31, 2008, and took up the investigation in compliance with an order of the High Court of Kerala dated December 10, 2008.

The High Court transferred the investigation of the case from the state police to the CBI. The case relates to the disappearance of Shyamal Mandal, whose father had received a ransom call before his body was recovered on October 23, 2005.

Despite filing the chargesheet, Durga Bahadur Bhat Chetri continued to evade arrest and remained absconding for years.

The CBI said that upon producing the accused before the jurisdictional court in Ernakulam, it will seek his custody for further interrogation.

--IANS

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