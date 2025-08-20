CBI arrests NHAI Project Director in Telangana for taking bribe

Hyderabad, Aug 20 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Project Director of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Telangana and a private person while accepting a bribe.

Golla Durga Prasad, Project Director, PIU, NHAI, Warangal, and Venu Yadav, a private person, were arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 from the complainant.

The federal agency said that it registered the case on August 19 against them on allegations that they demanded an undue advantage of Rs 1 lakh for not causing any hindrance to the operation of the complainant’s restaurant situated adjacent to the highway near Gudur Toll Plaza at Bibinagar on the Hyderabad–Warangal Highway.

The demand for undue advantage was initiated through the accused private person, the CBI said.

After negotiation, the Project Director agreed to receive Rs 60,000, promising that during his tenure of five years, there would not be any problem for the complainant.

The CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused red-handed on August 19 while demanding and accepting an undue advantage amount of Rs 60,000 from the complainant. Both the accused have been arrested and are being produced before the court.

Searches were conducted at three places in Hyderabad, Warangal and Sadashivpet, Telangana, and incriminating documents have been seized. The case is under investigation, it said.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Telangana, caught a Tahsildar and a Mandal Surveyor in Rangareddy district while accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe.

Tahsildar Chintakindi Lalitha, Mandal Surveyor, Amangal Mandal, Rangareddy district, Kota Ravi, had demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant to complete the land registration and to correct typographical mistakes in the land records pertaining to the land of the complainant's grandmother. They had already accepted Rs 50,000 but were caught while accepting the remaining amount.

In another case, the AC caught B. Ramesh, Senior Assistant in the office of Tandur Municipality in Rangareddy district, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000. The bribe was demanded to allot a house number to the shed constructed by the complainant at Tandur.

