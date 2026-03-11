CBI arrests its own inspector in bribery case in Delhi

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested one of its own inspectors in Delhi in a bribery case, reaffirming the agency’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

In an official statement issued on Wednesday, the CBI said Inspector Deepak Phalswal, posted in Delhi, was arrested on March 10 following allegations that he had demanded a bribe from a private individual.

According to the CBI, the case was registered after it received a complaint alleging that the inspector had sought illegal gratification from the individual in exchange for not taking action in a complaint purportedly registered against him with the CBI.

Acting on the allegations, the agency initiated an internal probe and subsequently arrested the officer.

Searches were also carried out at the residential premises of the accused, during which investigators recovered several incriminating documents and electronic records.

The arrested officer was produced before the competent court, which granted the CBI two days of police custody for further interrogation.

The agency said the action was taken in line with its commitment to uphold its core values of integrity, impartiality and accountability, and reiterated that it maintains a strict stance against corruption even within its own ranks.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Just last month, in another significant anti-corruption move, the CBI apprehended two officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Chandausi, Uttar Pradesh, for demanding and accepting bribes from a private firm.

In another case, the CBI, last month, arrested a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) employee along with a private individual in a bribery case related to the settlement of a pending water bill.

In February again, the CBI arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a complainant in connection with a property dispute.

The CBI actively investigates fraud and bribery cases, leading to convictions, including fines and imprisonment.

