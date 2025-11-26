CBI arrests ITAT Jaipur advocate and judicial member in bribery racket

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an advocate, a Judicial Member of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Jaipur Bench, and an appellant for their alleged involvement in a bribery network aimed at “settling appeals pending in ITAT bench, Jaipur in favour of concerned,” the CBI said on Wednesday.

The arrests follow a source-based input that led the agency to uncover what it described as an organised and systematic corruption racket operating within the tribunal.

According to the CBI, the case was registered on November 25 against Advocate Rajendra Sisodia, Judicial Member S. Seethalakshmi, an Assistant Registrar of ITAT Jaipur, and other unidentified public servants and private individuals.

Investigators allege that the group colluded to secure favourable orders for appellants in exchange for bribes routed through intermediaries and hawala channels.

The operation began with the arrest of Advocate Rajendra Sisodia on November 25 after he allegedly received a bribe of Rs 5.5 lakh on behalf of an appellant.

Officials said the money had been arranged through a hawala network to influence decisions on pending appeals.

“Subsequently, Judicial Member, ITAT, Jaipur, was arrested on November 26, 2025, along with the recovery of Rs. 30 lakhs from her official car and the appellant was also arrested on the same day,” the CBI said in its press note.

The appellant is identified as Mujmmel.

“Further, several places were raided by multiple CBI teams at Jaipur, Kota and other places and seized cash amounting to more than Rs 1 Crore, transaction details, property documents and other incriminating documents indicating an organised syndicate,” it said.

The CBI said that search operations and follow-up actions remain underway as teams continue to examine financial trails and possible links to other officials and beneficiaries.

