CBI arrests former bank manager, private firm owner in bribery case

New Delhi/Guwahati, June 7 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two accused, including a former Senior Manager of the Dimapur branch of a nationalised bank and the owner of a Dimapur-based private company, for indulging in acts of alleged bribery, official sources said.

The CBI sources said that the central probe agency has arrested the then Senior Manager, Punjab National Bank, Dimapur, from Guwahati (Assam) and a proprietor of a Dimapur (Nagaland) based private company from Dimapur for having indulged in acts of alleged bribery.

A case was registered by CBI on June 4, against the accused duo on the allegations that the accused former senior Manager of PNB had obtained undue advantage of Rs 1 lakh in his bank account from the bank account of other accused proprietor of the private company for allowing extension of Cash Credit Limit of Rs 20 lakh to the accused owner even as the private firm was not in right financial health.

Searches were conducted at seven official and residential premises of both the accused on Friday and Saturday, leading to the recovery of incriminating documents and articles. Out of seven places, searches were conducted at five places in Dimapur and two places in Guwahati.

The CBI sources said that searches and seizures, so far, have revealed that the accused senior Manager has obtained an undue advantage of a total of Rs 1,69,000 from the accused proprietor of the private firm. Besides this, an invoice of total Rs 2,06,200 relating to the purchase of electrical and electronics items has been seized from the office premises of the accused private firm owner, which shows that these items were purchased by him in the name of the accused former senior Bank Manager.

Further, some of these items found at the residential premises of the accused former senior Manager at Dimapur and Guwahati have been seized for the purpose of investigation. Both the arrested accused persons were produced before the competent courts at Dimapur/Guwahati on Saturday. Investigation is underway, the sources said.

--IANS

sc/uk