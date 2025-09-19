CBI arrests five govt officers accused in the ongoing CGPSC recruitment scam

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested five accused to unearth the larger conspiracy in the selection of candidates in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission 2020 & 2021 exams.

The arrested accused include Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission's (CGPSC) then Secretary Jeevan Kishore Dhruv, the CGPSC's then Controller of Examination, Arti Wasnik, Deputy Collector Sumit Dhruv, son of the then CGPSC Secretary, Deputy Collector Misha Kosle, daughter-in-law of the brother of the then CGPSC Chairman, and District Excise Officer Deepa Adil, also a daughter-in-law of the brother of the then CGPSC Chairman.

The CBI registered the case RC1242024A0004 on February 16, 2024, on the basis of the notifications dated February 16, 2024 and April 10, 2024, issued by the Chhattisgarh government.

"It is alleged in FIR that the then Chairman, CGPSC, the then Secretary, CGPSC and other persons of Public Service Commission, Chhattisgarh, while holding various posts in the CGPSC, conducted examination and interview during the year 2020 to 2022 and got their son, daughter, and relatives selected," the CBI said in a statement.

According to the CBI, for the various posts in CGPSC for the year 2021, a total of 1,29,206 candidates appeared in the Preliminary Examination, out of which 2,548 candidates cleared the Preliminary examination.

A total of 509 cleared the main examination and were selected to appear for interviews, while 170 candidates were selected for various posts in CGPSC 2021.

“In the said case, the then Chairman of CGPSC, the then Deputy Controller of Examinations, CGPSC, along with four selected candidates and one private person, have already been arrested. All of them are in judicial custody. All five accused are to be produced before the Hon’ble court for taking police remand in the case,” it said.

Further Investigation is underway to investigate the role of other suspect candidates, who were selected in the CGPSC examination.

