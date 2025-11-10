CBI arrests Delhi Police ASI for taking Rs 2.4 lakh bribe from litigant

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police while accepting a bribe of Rs 2.4 lakh from a litigant involved in a property case in Karkardooma Court in east Delhi, an official said on Monday.

ASI Patil Kumar was posted at Police Station Jyoti Nagar, the official said in a statement.

The CBI registered the case against the policeman on Sunday after the property owner lodged a formal complaint.

Initially, the ASI demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from the complainant to submit a favourable verification report in court regarding his property in Meet Nagar.

The accused threatened that he would submit an adverse report against the complainant if the bribe was not paid.

After the complainant convinced the ASI to reduce the bribe amount, the CBI laid a trap on Sunday and caught Patil Kumar red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 2.40 lakh from the complainant as part payment.

Earlier in a separate case, the CBI registered a case of disproportionate assets against former Project Director-cum General Manager of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Arvind R. Kale.

The FIR against Kale was filed on October 30 under charges of a public servant intentionally enriching himself illicitly during the period of his office and abetment of an offence.

The CBI case was registered after the probe agency assessed Kale and his family members’ income and expenses from April 1, 2022, to March 3, 2024. He was working as Project Director-cum-GM, Project Implementation Unit-Nagpur, NHAI, since September 9, 2022, said an official.

The probe agency’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Harish Goel approved the registration of FIR against Kale after a computation of the assets, income and expenditure of Kale and his family members indicated the presence of disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.56 crore – almost 179 per cent more than the income.

“It is found that Arvind R. Kale has illicitly enriched himself and has assets disproportionate to his known sources of income from April 1, 2022, to March 3, 2024. The aforesaid facts prima facie constitute the commission of offences punishable u/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) and 12 of the PC Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) on his part and other unknown persons,” said DSP Goel.

