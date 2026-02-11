CBI arrests Delhi Police ASI for accepting bribe in property dispute case

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a complainant in connection with a property dispute, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as ASI Sunder Pal, posted at the C.R. Park police station.

According to the CBI, a case was registered on Tuesday following allegations that the accused had demanded an illegal gratification of Rs 25 lakh from the complainant. In return, he allegedly assured the complainant that he would "settle" the property dispute and ensure that no legal action was initiated against him.

After verifying the allegations, the agency laid a trap on Tuesday itself and caught the accused red-handed while he was allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 10 lakh as part payment of the total Rs 25 lakh bribe from the complainant.

Officials said the bribe amount was recovered during the trap operation, and the accused was immediately taken into custody.

The CBI stated that the arrest was made following due procedure and that further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the alleged conspiracy and whether any other persons were involved in the matter.

Searches and other legal formalities are being carried out as part of the ongoing probe.

The arrest comes a day after the CBI nabbed another Delhi Police ASI, Om Prakash, posted at Paschim Vihar police station in west Delhi, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000. In that case, the accused had allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 to extend favours in securing bail for the complainant’s brother and was caught red-handed in Rajouri Garden during a trap operation.

The back-to-back arrests have once again brought the spotlight on corruption-related complaints within law enforcement agencies. The CBI reiterated its commitment to taking strict action against public servants found indulging in corrupt practices.

--IANS

sn/vd