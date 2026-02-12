Cauvery water release from Mettur dam increased to save crops in TN's delta

Chennai, Feb 12 (IANS) In a move aimed at protecting standing paddy crops across the Cauvery delta, the Tamil Nadu government has stepped up the discharge of water from the Mettur Dam following sustained appeals from farmers and political leaders.

The release has been increased by 500 cusecs, taking the total outflow to 2,500 cusecs to improve irrigation support for samba and thaladi cultivation.

Officials said the discharge, which stood at 2,000 cusecs earlier, was raised after cultivators in several delta blocks reported acute water shortages. The customary practice is to close the dam for irrigation on January 28 and restrict releases mainly for the drinking water supply. However, this year’s agricultural conditions prompted a reconsideration.

Farmers pointed out that unseasonal and erratic rains during the previous monsoon period had delayed sowing activities in many parts of the delta. As a result, several samba and thaladi paddy fields remain in critical growth stages and require consistent irrigation.

Without a timely water supply, they warned, crops could face significant stress, leading to reduced yields and financial losses.

Agricultural blocks such as Budalur and Tiruvaiyaru were among the worst affected, with cultivators urging authorities to ensure additional flow from the reservoir.

Farmers’ associations, along with local representatives and political leaders, repeatedly pressed the government to intervene and safeguard livelihoods in the region, where paddy farming forms the backbone of the rural economy.

Responding to these concerns, the Water Resources Department increased the discharge to stabilise irrigation channels and ensure that sufficient water reaches tail-end areas.

Officials noted that the enhanced release would support thousands of acres of standing crops and help maintain soil moisture during the crucial cultivation phase.

The additional flow is expected to travel downstream and reach the Kallanai Dam, also known as the Grand Anaicut, from where it will be distributed through an extensive canal network across the delta districts.

Farmers have welcomed the decision, expressing hope that a sustained water supply will protect their harvests and mitigate losses. They have also urged authorities to continue monitoring reservoir levels and agricultural needs closely to ensure adequate irrigation until the crops mature.

--IANS

aal/dpb