Caste census row: Remote control of Backward Classes Commission lies elsewhere, says K'taka BJP (Ld)

Bengaluru, Sep 23 (IANS) Karnataka Legislative Council Opposition Leader and senior BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, on Tuesday, alleged that the 'remote control' of the Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission lies elsewhere and the Commission is not being run by those who are officially part of it.

The Commission is entrusted with the task of conducting a caste census in the state.

Narayanaswamy led the BJP delegation to the Commission Chairman Madhusudhan Naik, demanding the cancellation of the Christian tag given to 15 more castes in the Scheduled Castes list related to the socio-economic and academic survey, also known as the caste census.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Narayanaswamy said that the caste census survey began on Monday.

He described the survey as a nest of confusion and accused it of being an "anti-Hindutva" policy.

"We (BJP delegation) met the Commission Chairman to request resolution of this confusion. Communities such as Brahmin Christians, Lingayat Christians, Vokkaligas, Veerashaivas have all been labelled as Christians. Similarly, Holeya, Madiga, Banjara Christians, Bovi Christians and others have been included," he said while opposing the caste census survey.

He said that when protests broke out and powerful communities protested, their names were hidden.

"But the names of Scheduled Castes and categories were not hidden, which has caused confusion."

He alleged that not all caste names have been dropped completely from the survey.

"They are speaking ambiguously. They say that even after conversion to Christianity, the original caste remains intact. How can that be possible? Will they decide that reservation should be given in the original caste itself? The court has already given its judgment. Who are they to decide?" he asked.

He also said, "If Dalits convert to Christianity, they cannot still be considered Dalits. That is where the confusion lies. Don't classify based on the caste of those who have converted to other religions. If you continue in this manner, you won't be able to write even a single document. Our (BJP) people will not allow it."

He added that in the Sadashiva Commission, Nagamohan Das Commission, Kantharaju Commission, and Jayaprakash Hegde Commission reports, the word 'Christian' was not included in reference to Scheduled Castes.

"So where has this come from now?" he asked.

He said that the Commission Chairman had assured the BJP delegation that a meeting would be called on Tuesday evening to take a decision on the matter.

"If no decision is taken today, the Commission alone will be responsible for the consequences," Narayanaswamy warned.

He also said that arguments took place during the discussion and that people are hurt.

"There is no objection to conversion to Christianity, but is the Commission engaging in brokerage work?" he asked.

--IANS

mka/khz