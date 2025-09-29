Caste census row: K'taka CM hits out at BJP's boycott call; LoP Ashoka says move to please Sonia Gandhi

Bengaluru, Sep 29 (IANS) The row over the Socio-Economic and Academic survey, also known as caste census, on Monday escalated, with the Karnataka BJP continuing to attack the Congress-led government in the state that caste census has irrelevant questions and is being conducted to please Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while issuing a media statement, criticised the BJP for opposing the caste census in the state.

The media statement by CM Siddaramaiah on Monday said, "As soon as our (Congress) government initiated the Socio-Economic and Academic Survey, the true colours of those who shout "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" have begun to show. Leaders of the state BJP are one by one coming out in the open and calling for a boycott of our (Congress government's) survey, thereby exposing themselves before the public."

"The survey being conducted by the State Backward Classes Permanent Commission is not confined to any one caste or religion. It is a socio-economic and educational survey of seven crore people of the state. It is not against anyone; it is for everyone. Its main objective is to achieve social, economic, and educational equality and to ensure equal share and equal opportunity for all," the Chief Minister added.

"To keep wealth, opportunity, and representation in the same hands as they are today; to let the poor remain poor; to keep the backward communities backward; to continue denying opportunities to women; and to perpetuate inequality between castes and classes -- this is nothing but the ideology of Manu. This 'Manuvadi' mindset lies at the core of BJP leaders' thinking," he said.

"The survey being conducted by our (Congress) government will reveal not only the condition of Dalits, backward classes, and minority communities, but also the situation of the poor and deprived within the forward castes. This reality is something BJP does not want to be exposed. Their hidden agenda behind opposing the survey is to ensure that wealth, opportunities, and representation remain in the hands of the few within every caste and religion," the Chief Minister noted.

"In Bihar, their own (NDA) government has conducted a caste-based socio-economic and educational survey. Similarly, in Telangana, such a survey has been carried out. BJP leaders remained silent there. More than that, the BJP-led government at the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has itself moved towards conducting a caste census," he said.

The Chief Minister also asked, "The BJP leaders in Karnataka who are opposing the ongoing socio-economic and educational survey based on caste -- will you also oppose the caste census initiated by the Central government? If you do oppose it, then declare it loudly and clearly right now. Do you have the courage to raise your voice in front of the Prime Minister? Do you have the guts to oppose it? Why are you making yourselves a laughing stock before the intelligent people of this state with your foolish statements?"

"The people of Karnataka must understand this self-deceptive behaviour of BJP leaders. I appeal to everyone to throw their politically motivated and misleading statements into the household dustbin, participate fully in the ongoing socio-economic and educational survey, and extend complete cooperation. Together, let us build an equal society and make Karnataka a garden of peace for all communities," CM Siddaramaiah said.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Assembly and BJP leader, R. Ashoka, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru said, "In the caste survey, irrelevant questions are being asked. CM Siddaramaiah is trying to show an increased number for the castes he wants. No prior preparation has been done for this survey."

"They (Congress) have pressured officials to complete it (caste census) in just 15 days. The survey should be conducted with sufficient time. This is a survey being done to please Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he added.

LoP Ashoka had said on Sunday that people should not provide personal information, answer only suitable questions in the caste census.

"There is no compulsion for people to provide personal information in the caste survey being conducted by the Congress-led state government. People should only answer questions that seem appropriate. People should be cautious about the survey," he added.

LoP Ashoka said: "The people should not disclose all details in the caste survey being conducted by the state government. They are asking people all sorts of questions. Whether to answer such questions is up to the people. The Congress is using this for political purposes. There is no money in the Treasury, and they are cancelling ration cards. For that, they need criteria. This caste survey is being done for that reason and to cut schemes."

