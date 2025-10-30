Cast your vote for 'Viksit Bihar', to stop 'jungle raj': HM Amit Shah sharpens BJP's poll pitch  

Patna, Oct 30 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on a day-long campaign trail in Bihar on Thursday, made a strong pitch for the developmental model under the Nitish-led NDA government and contrasted it with the "jungle raj" during the RJD rule.

Addressing a public rally in Bihar's Lakhisarai, the Home Minister highlighted a series of corruption and scams under the RJD regime and urged the electorate to vote for the party that stopped "jungle raj" and brought development to the state. He urged them to vote for the 'Viksit Bihar' dream.

"Voting is on November 6, and all of you should cast your vote. But don't press the button thinking that your vote is for making someone MLA or minister, instead vote with the belief that each of your votes is to make 'Viksit Bihar' under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he told the gathering of supporters.

"Each of your votes is to stop the jungle raj," he told the crowd.

Amit Shah further doubled down on the list of corruption cases under Cong-RJD rule and contrasted it with that of graft-free governance under Nitish Kumar and PM Modi.

"Under Lalu-Rabri dispensations, scams became synonymous with Bihar. Their big leader is Rahul Baba. Even during the Congress regime, a series of scams and corruption took place, leading to the loss of public money amounting to Rs 12 lakh crore. People of Bihar cannot expect any good from Lalu-Rabri as well as Congress," the Home Minister said.

"It has been 20 years for Nitish Babu and 11 years for PM Modi, no accusation of even four annas worth of corruption has been levelled against either of these two. All the money is being spent on the poor," he added.

Raking up the "jungle raj" era during the RJD regime, he said that "before 2005, Bihar saw the rise of bahubalis and strongmen, which eventually resulted in the shutting down of industries and factories and flourishing of only one industry, and that was - kidnapping and ransom money".

