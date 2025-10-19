Case registered against Seeman for 'controversial' remarks in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Oct 19 (IANS) A case has been registered against Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Chief Coordinator Seeman under two sections of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly making provocative and objectionable remarks during an interview with a YouTube channel.

The incident traces back to November last year, when Seeman, in an online interview, made controversial statements concerning the judiciary, legislature, and Parliament.

His remarks quickly drew criticism for allegedly undermining the constitutional institutions of the country.

Following the interview, lawyer Charles Alexander filed a complaint with the police seeking legal action against Seeman, accusing him of attempting to incite discord and disrespect towards the nation's democratic institutions.

When the police failed to take action, Alexander approached the Egmore Magistrate Court seeking a direction to register a case.

However, the Egmore court dismissed the plea, after which the lawyer moved the Madras High Court in appeal.

Upon hearing the case, the High Court observed that Seeman's remarks prima facie appeared to be inflammatory in nature and capable of causing public unrest. The court then directed the concerned police authorities to register a case and initiate appropriate legal proceedings.

Acting on the High Court's direction, the Thirumangalam Police have filed a case against Seeman for "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, or other identity, and making statements likely to disturb public peace and harmony".

Police sources said the investigation would examine the full transcript and video of the interview to determine whether the statements were made with deliberate intent to provoke or insult any section of society.

Officials added that appropriate action would be taken once the inquiry is complete.

The NTK chief, known for his fiery speeches and strong Tamil nationalist rhetoric, has faced multiple controversies in the past over his remarks. Party sources have yet to comment on the latest case.

