Case registered against CPI(M) MLA for forcibly releasing man from forest officials’ custody

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), May 15 (IANS) The Kerala Police on Thursday registered a case against CPI(M) MLA K.U. Jenish Kumar, after he stormed into the Forest Department office in Konni, his constituency, and forcibly freed a man who had been taken into custody by forest officials.

The dramatic incident, which occurred on Wednesday, has sparked a political and administrative row, especially after visuals of the legislator threatening officials surfaced.

The controversy erupted after three forest officers lodged a complaint with the local police, alleging obstruction of duty and intimidation by the two-time legislator.

The man released by Kumar had been detained for questioning in connection with the electrocution of a wild elephant -- an incident linked to illegal electric fencing around a pineapple plantation bordering forest land.

Despite the legal case, Kumar has received vocal support from CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district secretary Raju Abraham, a former five-time MLA, who praised his actions and vowed party backing.

“Kumar stood up for innocent people who are often harassed by forest officials,” Abraham said.

Backing also came from the Catholic Church, which represents many in the local farming community -- particularly settlers and agriculturists living near forest fringes -- who often find themselves at odds with the Forest Department over land use and wildlife conflict.

The CPI(M) will organise a protest march to the Forest Department office on Friday, condemning what they described as the department’s insensitive handling of escalating human-wildlife conflict in the region.

Farmers in Konni frequently face the destruction of crops and threats to life due to elephant intrusions.

Kumar, facing public backlash over the viral video showing him verbally abusing and threatening forest officials with Naxalite-style retaliation, acknowledged that he “lost his temper” but defended his actions as a response to the "anguish of farmers living in fear."

“I admit I should have exercised restraint, but I was speaking from a place of deep frustration shared by the people I represent,” Kumar said.

The Forest Department, however, expressed alarm over the MLA’s actions, highlighting the erosion of institutional authority and the silence of police during the incident.

The officials have written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer, demanding strict action.

In Konni and nearby areas, it is common for landowners -- particularly rubber farmers -- to lease land for pineapple cultivation while rubber plants mature. Forest authorities suspect such plantations often use illegal electric fencing, leading to tragic incidents like the recent elephant death.

The man released by Kumar reportedly worked for one such cultivator and was being questioned in relation to the electrocution case.

The police have confirmed that a case has been registered under various sections, including criminal intimidation, obstructing public servants from performing duties, and unlawful entry into a government facility.

