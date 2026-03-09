Case filed after firecracker blast during event attended by MP CM

Ujjain, March 9 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday registered a case against two unidentified persons in the temple town of Ujjain, who allegedly triggered an explosion that produced thick smoke and flames, sparking immediate panic among the attendees.

Read More

The blast caused burns to several people and triggered a brief stampede in the crowded area where Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was present.

The local administration in Ujjain organised the Krishna Sudama Rangotsav as part of the vibrant Rangpanchami celebrations marking the culmination of Holi festivities on Sunday. A special stage was readied at the Santram Sindhi Colony intersection to warmly welcome Mohan Yadav, who participated in the event amid enthusiastic crowds.

As the welcome ceremony unfolded and the Chief Minister was being greeted on stage, a heavy firecracker was ignited just a few feet away, police officials said. Fortunately, the Chief Minister had already stepped down from the stage and left the vicinity by then.

Ten individuals suffered injuries, primarily burns, from the incident. The injured included Ashish Dholpure, a resident of Mahavir Bagh, Raghuveer Singh Goyal from Fazalpura, Rajendra Bhatia of Avantipura, Devendra Chauhan from Vasant Vihar, Virendra Anjana, the BJP Mandal President of Jamalpura, Jitendra Kir of Mahalaxmi Nagar, Prashant Yadav, Gopal Jat, and two others whose names were not immediately specified.

Seven of them received treatment at a private hospital near the Teen Batti Chauraha, while the three with more serious injuries were referred to hospitals in Indore for advanced care.

After the program concluded, Ujjain Collector Roshan Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma visited the injured at the hospital to check on their condition and offer support.

The Nilganga police promptly registered a case against unidentified persons. Authorities have begun reviewing video footage from the scene to identify the individual responsible for lighting the firecracker, and a search is underway to locate and apprehend the accused. Strict action will follow once the person is found, police confirmed.

The mishap has highlighted concerns over safety measures and crowd management during public celebrations involving fireworks, especially near high-profile events.

The festive spirit of Shri Krishna Sudama Rangotsav otherwise proceeded with community harmony and cultural fervour, reflecting the deeper bonds of friendship and devotion celebrated through the event.

--IANS

sktr/skp