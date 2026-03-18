Case against Sonam Wangchuk was wrong, govt must hear his demands: Priyanka Chaturvedi

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi, criticised the government over the detention of Ladakhi innovator-climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), calling the filing of the case against him “shameful,” and urged that the government listen to his demands on Leh-Ladakh.

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Speaking to IANS, she said, “He raised his voice for environmental issues and has been a dedicated activist, yet he was jailed despite no fault of his own. Even after his release, his struggle continues. This struggle is not about conflict or unrest, but about fulfilling the promises made to him. When Article 370 was removed, he had welcomed the move.”

“If he is speaking out now, it indicates there may be shortcomings on the government’s part. I believe statehood should be implemented in J&K and Sonam Wangchuk’s demands on Leh-Ladakh should be heard,” she added.

The remarks come in the wake of Wangchuk’s release from Jodhpur Central Jail after nearly six months in custody, following the Centre’s revocation of his preventive detention under the NSA.

Wangchuk, 59, had been charged under the stringent law last year after authorities alleged that his agitation for statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards for Ladakh contributed to unrest in Leh, which resulted in at least four deaths and multiple injuries.

In his first interaction after release, Wangchuk described his freedom as a “win” but questioned the impact of his activism if the causes he represents are not addressed. “What good is my win if the causes we represent for Ladakh do not win?” he asked, calling for a “win-win-win” solution for the region.

The Sixth Schedule, which Wangchuk has been advocating under, provides constitutional protections for tribal rights, culture, and land. His detention had been challenged in court, and the government revoked it just days before the Supreme Court of India was scheduled to hear the petition.

Wangchuk’s release has reignited discussions on the development and governance of Leh-Ladakh, with political leaders and activists emphasising that the government must address pending demands and ensure that the voices of the region’s residents are heard.

--IANS

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