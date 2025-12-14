Carry forward Ratan Thiyam's message of peace & harmony through arts: Manipur Guv

Imphal, Dec 14 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Sunday, urged the people to carry forward the message of peace and harmony propagated by India's renowned theatre personality Ratan Thiyam through the medium of arts.

India's one of legendary theatre personality and Padma Shri awardee Ratan Thiyam died in Manipur capital Imphal on July 23 this year, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy that redefined contemporary Indian theatre.

Addressing a national seminar on celebrated theatre maestro Ratan Thiyam, the Governor highlighted his outstanding contribution to Indian and Manipuri theatre, noting that through iconic works such as Chakravyuha, Uttar Priyadarshi and Nine Hills One Valley, he conveyed enduring messages of peace, harmony and cultural continuity.

He said that over a career spanning more than five decades, Ratan Thiyam placed Manipur prominently on the global cultural map and remains an ambassador of the state's rich heritage.

Governor Bhalla also recalled Ratan Thiyam's multifaceted genius as a director, playwright, designer, choreographer and writer.

Expressing confidence that the seminar deliberations would inspire young theatre practitioners, the Governor called upon everyone to carry forward Ratan Thiyam's message of peace and harmony through the arts.

He commended the Manipur State Kala Akademi (MSKA) and the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy (JNMDA) for jointly organising the two-day seminar at the auditorium of JNMDA in Imphal.

Governor Bhalla along with the First Lady Jyoti Bhalla, led the gathering in paying floral tribute to the portrait of the late cultural icon Ratan Thiyam at the JNMDA campus.

The Governor also felicitated the wife and other family members of Ratan Thiyam.

On the occasion, a half yearly journal of MSKA titled "Manipuri Culture and Literature", dedicated to Ratan Thiyam, was released.

A non-feature film titled "Ratan Thiyam -- The Man of Theatre" was also screened during the inaugural session.

The film captures the life and work of the renowned Manipuri playwright and director.

The documentary delves into how Thiyam blends traditional Manipuri art forms and martial arts with contemporary social and political themes in his film productions.

It serves as a tribute to Thiyam's significant impact on modern Indian theatre and his commitment to using the stage as a medium for social commentary and artistic expression.

JNMDA Vice-Chairman Longjam Joychandra, renowned Indian poet and writer Udayan Vajpeyi also spoke on the life and contributions of the late cultural icon Ratan Thiyam.

