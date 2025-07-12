Care of senior citizens is the community's responsibility: Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker and Rohini legislator Vijender Gupta on Saturday called for improving the quality of life of senior citizens, describing them as the foundation of the community.

“Our elders are the foundation of our families and communities — it is our duty to create spaces where they feel respected, engaged, and cared for,” said Speaker Gupta, while inaugurating three newly developed Senior Citizens’ Recreation Centres in Rohini Sector-13.

The Speaker added that the welfare of senior citizens must remain a shared responsibility, and the spirit of community care should be woven into the everyday life of the city.

The new centres at Dena Apartment, Sunehri Bagh Apartment, and Canara Apartment in Sector 13, Rohini, have been constructed through the MLA Development Fund.

Gupta emphasised that senior citizens, who have devoted their lives to nurturing families and communities, deserve opportunities to lead fulfilling and dignified lives in their later years.

He underscored the importance of providing dedicated spaces where elders can come together, share their experiences, participate in recreational and cultural activities, and build meaningful friendships.

“These recreation centres will become warm and welcoming hubs for our senior citizens to engage in group discussions, indoor games, reading, and cultural gatherings. They will not only help prevent isolation but also promote healthy, active, and socially connected living,” he said.

Gupta also reiterated his vision to develop more such community assets across the constituency, encouraging Resident Welfare Associations and local communities to collaborate and propose similar projects.

He assured that his office would extend full support for initiatives that strengthen the social security and dignity of the elderly.

Residents present at the inauguration expressed their appreciation for Gupta’s continuous efforts to address the needs of every section of society, particularly the elderly, who often require thoughtful, accessible spaces for leisure, learning, and companionship.

The new centres are expected to host a variety of activities in the coming weeks, serving as vibrant neighbourhood anchors for the elderly to gather, learn, celebrate, and remain actively involved in community life, Speaker Gupta said.

--IANS

rch/uk