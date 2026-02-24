CAQM squads detect 131 air pollution violations in a fortnight in NCR

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Flying squads of the enforcement machinery activated by the CAQM for preventing air pollution detected 131 violations during the fortnight ending February 18, an official said on Tuesday.

The data was shared at the 126th meeting of the Enforcement Task Force (ETF) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) held on February 20 to review the enforcement and inspection activities undertaken across the National Capital Region (NCR) during the reporting period from February 4 to 18, said the official in a statement.

During the reporting period, total 318 inspections including four inspections across Construction and Demolition sector, 306 across Industrial sector and eight inspections across for Diesel Generator sets violations were carried out by the Flying Squads across NCR, it said.

Out of these 131 violations, including four from Construction and Demolition sector, 123 (reports received till the morning of February 20, 2026) from the industrial sector and four for Diesel Generator sets were reported, the statement said.

Closures have been proposed for 39 units, sealing of DG sets have been proposed for 10 units, Show Cause Notices (SCNs) have been issued to 15 units and 28 reports are under examination, said the statement.

During the meeting, particular emphasis was laid on inspection of road dust mitigation measures, including mechanised road sweeping, water sprinkling, maintenance of paved shoulders and compliance with prescribed dust mitigation measures.

The inspection findings were reviewed in detail and concerned agencies were advised to ensure on-ground vigilance and strict adherence to dust abatement measures, especially in high traffic corridors and urban hotspots, it said.

As per the cumulative enforcement status as on Monday, total 26,328 units, projects and entities have been inspected so far by the Flying Squads of the Commission, said the statement.

Based on these inspections, 1,686 closure directions have been issued for non-compliance, so far. Out of these, 1,290 resumption orders have been issued upon verification of compliance by the concerned units, it said.

Further, 123 cases have been transferred to the respective State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs)/ Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for final decision, while resumption orders in respect of the remaining 273 entities are under examination as per due process, it said.

