Candidate list to be announced after Holi celebration: Assam BJP chief

Guwahati, Feb 27 (IANS) Assam BJP President and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia said on Friday that the party's list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections will be announced in a phased manner after the conclusion of the Holi (Dol Utsav).

Speaking to reporters in Nalbari, Saikia said the BJP is finalising its strategy and will soon make public its candidates at an appropriate time.

"The BJP's candidate list will be declared phase by phase after Dol Utsav," he added.

Making a significant remark on candidate selection, the State BJP Chief said that preference would be given to familiar and trusted faces.

"Those faces whom the people are already seeing and recognising will be given priority in the electoral list," Saikia added, indicating continuity and grassroots connect as key criteria for ticket distribution.

Saikia was in Nalbari to inaugurate the Uttar Nalbari Mandal BJP office, marking another step in strengthening the party's organisational structure ahead of the polls.

The inauguration event witnessed the presence of several BJP leaders and workers.

Nalbari MLA and Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah was also present on the occasion.

Addressing BJP workers and leaders, Saikia emphasised the importance of organisational unity, booth-level preparedness and sustained public outreach in the coming months.

He said the BJP is confident of its performance in Assam, citing the party's governance track record and development initiatives undertaken at both the Centre and the state.

He added that the BJP remains focused on connecting with people at the grassroots level and addressing local aspirations.

The State BJP President also called upon party workers to intensify their efforts and ensure effective communication of the government's achievements among voters.

He stressed that disciplined organisation and coordination would play a crucial role in the party's electoral success.

The BJP has been actively strengthening its organisational network across Assam, with senior party leaders touring districts and inaugurating party offices as part of preparations for the elections.

With the announcement on the timing of the candidate list, political activity in the state is expected to intensify in the days ahead, as political parties gear up for the electoral battle.

--IANS

tdr/khz