'Can an Assamese be an outsider in Assam?': Lurinjyoti Gogoi hits back at Cong workers

Guwahati, March 8 (IANS) Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Sunday reacted strongly to remarks made by some Congress workers who allegedly described him as an "imported leader" and an "outsider", asserting that such comments are not only baseless but also disrespectful to the people of Assam.

Notably, the state and central leadership of the Congress party have almost finalised a seat-sharing formula with Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s regional outfit, even as a section of Congress workers continues to target the AJP leader.

Addressing reporters here, Gogoi questioned the logic behind the accusations and said that labelling a person from Assam as an outsider within the state itself was both illogical and offensive.

“Can a person from Assam become an outsider in Assam?” he asked, adding that such remarks go beyond personal criticism and amount to an insult to the collective sentiments and identity of the Assamese people.

The controversy surfaced after some leaders associated with the Congress allegedly referred to Gogoi as an “imported leader” and an “outsider”.

The situation escalated further when a group of Congress workers reportedly burned his effigy during a protest.

Reacting to the incident, the AJP chief said he does not regret the protest and believes the act reflects a deeper disregard for the feelings of the people of Assam.

“They have not burned my effigy; they have burned the sentiments of the people of Assam,” Gogoi said, adding that the public would eventually respond to such actions in their own way.

Amid the political controversy, Gogoi also spoke about the broader need for opposition unity in the state ahead of the upcoming elections.

Stressing the importance of a consolidated opposition front, he said that cooperation among anti-BJP forces is essential to mount an effective political challenge.

In the backdrop of Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi announcing earlier in the day his willingness to consider an alliance with the Congress, the AJP leader expressed optimism that a partnership involving his party could take shape.

“An alliance is both necessary and desirable. From my side, the door is open,” he said, indicating that discussions among opposition leaders are continuing.

He also urged people to maintain faith in the leadership of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), suggesting that the party’s central leadership could play an important role in facilitating a united opposition front in Assam.

--IANS

tdr/pgh