Campus unrest in K’taka after ABVP alleges anti-national programme​

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (IANS) Protests broke out at Azim Premji University in Sarjapur on Tuesday evening after members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused a student collective of attempting to host an “anti-national” seminar related to Jammu and Kashmir.​

The university clarified that it had not authorised any such event.​

A group of ABVP activists barged onto the campus after forcefully opening the gate, raising slogans and staging demonstrations both outside the university gates and within the premises.​

The demonstrators vandalised property, smeared ink on the university’s main signage, and spray-painted graffiti reading “Ban SPARK” on campus walls. They also demanded disciplinary action against the organisers and called for a ban on the student collective.​

The activists displayed posters condemning the organisation of the seminar and waved the national flag and ABVP banners. They staged a dharna inside the premises, and ABVP banners stated that the protest was against anti-national Kashmir separatist forces at Azim Premji University in Bengaluru.​

According to ABVP activists, the controversy stemmed from a programme allegedly organised by a student collective named SPARK to mark the anniversary of the Kunan Poshpora incident of February 23, 1991.​

The ABVP claimed that the proposed seminar was derogatory toward the Indian Army and promoted separatist ideologies. Protesters also alleged that the event portrayed Jammu and Kashmir as separate from India.​

Reacting to the development, Bengaluru Rural SP Chandrakanth M.V. stated that, in connection with the matter, the protesters were taken into preventive custody and all precautionary measures were taken to ensure that there was no disturbance to law and order.​

He added that the investigation into the matter is ongoing.​

However, in a press note, the university said the group had “forced their way onto the campus,” vandalised property, and assaulted security personnel and students. The institution stated that the incident was immediately reported to the Sarjapura police, who responded promptly and detained those involved.​

“The Azim Premji University had not authorised any event of this nature. The university follows strict procedures before any event is held on campus. This event, which was allegedly planned by a small group of students, did not take place at all,” the statement said.​

Condemning the violence, the university added that it strongly denounced the actions of the external group that entered the campus and caused damage and disruption.​

Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the protest and the alleged event.

--IANS

mka/dan