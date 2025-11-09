Campaigning ends for Nuapada bypoll in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 9 (IANS) The campaigning for the crucial bye-election for the Nuapada Assembly constituency ended on Sunday evening.

Speaking to media persons here, the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R.S. Gopalan said on Sunday that the "silence period of the Naupada bypoll began at 4 p.m. today".

As per the existing rules, political parties are required to enter a 'silence period' 48 hours before voting ends.

He also added that all political functionaries and party workers who came from outside the district have left Nuapada.

The CEO told the media persons that the polling parties will reach their respective booths by Monday evening.

"The law and order situation in Nuapada is currently under control. There are 47 sensitive booths in the constituency. Adequate number of state police and Central Armed Police Force personnel have been deployed. So, we hope for smooth polling without any law and order situation," Gopalan added.

Notably, for the smooth conduct of the election, as many as 14 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, five platoons of Odisha State Armed Police and reserve police force, 35 mobile patrolling parties, 18 flying squads, 18 Static Surveillance Teams, along with district police officers and personnel, will be deployed in Nuapada for the bypoll.

As many as 14 candidates are in the fray for the Nuapada bypoll, scheduled to be held on November 11.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Jay Dholakia, the son of senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and four-time Nuapada MLA, the late Rajendra Dholakia, whose sudden demise in September necessitated the bye-election in the constituency.

Meanwhile, the main opposition BJD nominated senior leader and former Minister Snehangini Chhuria as its candidate for the bye-election.

Chhuria is a two-time MLA from Attabira constituency of Bargarh district.

Top tribal leader Ghasiram Majhi has been fielded by the Congress as its candidate for the Nuapada bypoll.

This is the first bye-election since the BJP formed the government in the state.

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to influence the voters in its favour.

