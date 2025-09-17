Calls for science-driven strategies, global collaboration at World Teak meet

Kochi, Sep 17 (IANS) The World Teak Conference, hosted by India for the first time, opened on Wednesday in Kochi, drawing experts and delegates from over 40 countries to discuss the future of teak production and trade.

Inaugurating the conference, Kerala’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Rajesh Ravindran, flagged major challenges facing the sector like climate change, shortage of quality planting materials, unscientific afforestation, wildlife interference, and restricted access to markets and capital.

"These challenges can be transformed into opportunities through the adoption of scientific methods, proper training, and international cooperation," he said.

Incidentally, Kerala’s Nilambur teak is globally recognised for its superior quality, uniform grain, and durability, making it a preferred choice in shipbuilding, premium furniture, and construction.

As the cradle of teak plantations, Kerala supplies sustainably managed timber, reinforcing India’s position in global teak trade and advancing responsible forestry practices.

Chief guest, Inspector General of Forests, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, K.B. Singh, highlighted the need to share both successes and failures from teak cultivation across India to avoid repeating mistakes.

"The ministry has revised its working plan code to integrate modern and digital tools, introduced a digitised national forest inventory, and rolled out a national transit permit system for timber movement alongside a certification scheme for forests and trees," he said.

International Tropical Timber Organisation's (ITTO) Executive Director Sheam Satkuru urged broad-based discussions on teak production, markets, and the livelihoods of communities dependent on the sector.

Among other speakers were Ghana Forestry Commission CEO, Hugh C.A. Brown, Kerala Forest Research Institute Director, Dr C.S. Warrier, FAO Forestry Officer, Kenichi Shono, Japan's Forestry Agency Deputy Director, Tomoyuki Honda, Senior Advisor, IUFRO, Austria, Michael Kleine, and the KFRI's Teaknet Coordinator, Dr S. Sandeep.

Over three days, the conference will hold sessions on economic assessments, value addition, market development, and building legal, sustainable teak supply chains, with a strong emphasis on scientific collaboration and international cooperation.

--IANS

sg/vd