Calcutta HC pulls up state over illegal constructions in East Kolkata Wetlands

Kolkata, Feb 23 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs be made a party in the case relating to illegal constructions in the East Kolkata Wetlands, court sources said.

Justice Amrita Sinha of the Calcutta High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the role of the state government and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation in addressing the issue. The court observed that if necessary, central forces might have to be deployed to demolish the illegal constructions in the wetlands.

The matter came up following allegations that more than 500 illegal constructions had come up in the East Kolkata Wetlands, reportedly after filling up ecologically sensitive wetland areas in violation of environmental norms.

Justice Sinha’s Bench has conducted multiple hearings in the matter in the past and had earlier raised concerns regarding the alleged inaction and inadequate response of the state administration and municipal authorities.

The court had previously directed the municipal authorities to identify and demolish illegal constructions in the wetlands with the assistance of the police. However, it was reported before the court that demolition work remained incomplete and several illegal structures were yet to be identified.

During Monday’s hearing, the District Magistrate of South 24 Parganas submitted a status report before the court outlining the current situation in the affected areas.

After examining the report, Justice Sinha expressed strong displeasure, observing that despite repeated reports being submitted, there was little visible progress on the ground. She remarked that she did not want further reports but wanted to see concrete action taken in compliance with the court’s directives.

The court made it clear that its primary concern was the effective implementation of its earlier orders and the removal of illegal constructions from the protected wetland area.

Justice Sinha observed that if the state authorities failed to carry out the demolition exercise, the court would seek the cooperation of the central government and consider involving central forces to ensure compliance.

The court also noted that despite repeated judicial directions, the state government and the municipal corporation had failed to take adequate and timely action in removing the illegal constructions.

Justice Sinha further warned that if the situation did not improve, the court would not hesitate to direct the deployment of central forces to carry out demolition of the illegal structures.

During the proceedings, counsel representing the East Kolkata Wetlands informed the court that notices had been issued in connection with illegal constructions and that formal orders for demolition had also been passed.

However, the court emphasised that issuance of notices alone was not sufficient and that actual demolition and restoration work must be carried out without delay.

The court subsequently directed that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs be impleaded as a party in the case, observing that if the state government was unable to effectively enforce the court’s orders, responsibility could be entrusted to the Centre to ensure compliance.

The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for March 16.

