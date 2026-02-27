Calcutta HC gives conditional nod to BJP’s 'Parivartan Yatra' starting from March 1

Kolkata, Feb 27 (IANS) A single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday gave conditional permission to the BJP’s proposed two-day 'Parivartan Yatra' on March 1 and March 2.

Read More

The yatra will start from nine different locations in West Bengal on these two days in the run up to the crucial Assembly elections in the state scheduled later this year.

Being denied police permission for the yatra, the West Bengal unit of the BJP approached the Calcutta High Court’s single-judge Bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh.

The matter came up for hearing on Friday, and at the end of the hearing, Justice Ghosh finally gave a conditional nod for the programme.

According to her, each of the nine rallies starting from nine locations should not have a gathering of 1,000 participants. The court also directed the state police to ensure that there would be no law and order problem over the rally.

Justice Ghosh also fixed the timing of the rallies between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

State BJP insiders said that the rallies from nine locations will be completed in phases on March 1 and March 2 but there will be no rallies on March 3 and March 4.

“There will be no rallies on March 3 and March 4, because of the ‘Dol Yatra’ festival on March 3 and the ‘Holi’ festival on March 4. The rallies will start again on March 5 and will be completed after covering all the 294 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal,” said a state committee member of the BJP.

Several heavyweight central leaders of the BJP, including members of the Union Cabinet, are scheduled to participate in the proposed yatra.

They include the Union Minister for Home Affair Amit Shah, Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Union Minister J.P. Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, former Union Minister Smriti Irani, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

At the conclusion of the yatra programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a major public rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. However, the exact date of the Prime Minister's rally in March is yet to be finalised.

--IANS

src/rad