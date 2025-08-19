Cable car service at Palani Lord Murugan temple to resume tomorrow

Chennai, Aug 19 (IANS) The much-awaited cable car service at the renowned Arulmigu Dhandayuthapaniswamy temple in Palani will resume operations from Wednesday, after being closed for its annual maintenance.

According to temple authorities, a trial run of the service was successfully conducted on August 18.

To ensure safety, weights of over 250 kilograms in the form of stones were placed inside the coaches to test the mechanical and operational efficiency of the rope car system.

Officials confirmed that all systems functioned without any glitches, clearing the way for the resumption of service.

This year, the cable car service was suspended from July 15 for scheduled maintenance work, during which devotees were advised to use alternative options such as the traditional 693 steps leading up to the hilltop shrine or the electrically operated winch train.

Despite these alternatives, the absence of the cable car was particularly felt by elderly devotees and families with young children, for whom the rope car offers a safe and convenient mode of reaching the temple.

The Palani Murugan temple is among the most significant pilgrimage centres in Tamil Nadu, attracting thousands of devotees every day.

While many continue to prefer climbing the steps as an act of devotion, the rope car service, operating daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., has become an essential facility, especially for those unable to undertake the strenuous climb.

Temple officials noted that the annual maintenance is a crucial safety measure, ensuring the rope car system remains reliable for the heavy pilgrim traffic it handles year-round.

The periodical inspection involves not only mechanical checks but also safety enhancements, which are mandatory for the continued smooth functioning of the service.

With the resumption of the cable car on Wednesday, devotees will once again be able to avail themselves of the easier and quicker passage to the hilltop shrine.

Authorities expect a sharp increase in usage in the coming days, particularly as festival season approaches, bringing a surge of pilgrims to the temple.

The rope car facility has become a symbol of convenience, blending with faith, ensuring that devotees of all ages and physical conditions can experience the spiritual significance of visiting the sanctum of Lord Murugan without hindrance.

--IANS

aal/svn