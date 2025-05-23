Cabinet Secretariat warns public about fake recruitment drive for Field Assistant posts

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) The Cabinet Secretariat on Friday issued a strong advisory to the public, warning against a fake recruitment advertisement being circulated online regarding the hiring of Field Assistant (GD) positions.

The fake notification, falsely claiming the recruitment of 1,736 posts, has reportedly misled and misguided several individuals. This has even led to the circulation of fake admit cards for a non-existent written examination, according to reports.

In an official statement released on Friday through the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Cabinet Secretariat clarified that no such recruitment notification has been issued by the government.

"It has come to the notice of the Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, that a fraudulent advertisement regarding the recruitment of 1,736 posts of Field Assistant (GD) is being circulated online. Additionally, reports indicate that fake admit cards for the alleged written examination linked to this fake recruitment are also being disseminated," the statement said.

The advisory further emphasised that this misleading information is entirely false and has no connection to any legitimate government hiring process.

"The Cabinet Secretariat categorically denies any such recruitment advertisement and clarifies that no official notification for the recruitment of Field Assistant (GD) has been issued," the press release added.

Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and not fall victim to such scams. The Secretariat has asked individuals to cross-check any recruitment-related news or updates through verified and official government sources only.

"The public is advised to exercise caution and verify any recruitment-related information only through the official channels of the Cabinet Secretariat or the Government of India," the release stated.

As a matter of fact, this kind of development has come at a time when several fraudulent job scams are being reported across various sectors. These scams often targeting young aspirants through fake websites and forged documents. The Cabinet Secretariat’s prompt response is aimed at preventing public deception and ensuring the integrity of official recruitment procedures.

The matter is being monitored, and legal action may be pursued against individuals responsible for spreading the false advertisement, say official sources.

--IANS

brt/vd