Cabinet meeting today ahead of PM Modi's Rajasthan visit on September 25

Jaipur, Sep 19 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will chair a cabinet meeting on Friday in Jaipur, a few days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Rajasthan.

The meeting is expected to focus on reviewing preparations for PM Modi's visit and finalising several key agendas.

Official sources said the cabinet will take up proposals from important departments, including Revenue, Personnel, Energy, Urban Development, and Rural Development.

Along with this, discussions on the organisation of urban and rural service camps are also likely to be held.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Banswara on September 25, where he will lay the foundation stone for the Mahi–Banswara Nuclear Power Plant and launch projects worth Rs 1.21 lakh crore for Rajasthan and other states.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the country's largest nuclear power project, estimated at around Rs 45,000 crore.

The mega project, planned near the Mahi Dam on the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border, will be developed under the Nuclear Energy Mission and is expected to mark a significant step forward in India's energy security and clean energy initiatives.

On Thursday, CM Sharma had already chaired a high-level meeting at the CMO to review preparations.

Today's cabinet meeting is also expected to discuss the Prime Minister's visit in detail, ensuring smooth coordination among departments, said officials.

Officials said that another important issue that may find a place on the agenda is the MLA salary hike bill. In the previous cabinet meeting, the proposal to increase legislators' salaries was discussed but deferred at the last moment.

CM Sharma had directed officials to study salary structures of MLAs in other states before taking a final call.

With that report now likely available, the bill could come up for discussion again today.

Along with decisions on infrastructure, governance, and public welfare initiatives, the meeting is expected to underline the government's commitment to making PM Modi's Rajasthan visit a grand success.

Officials have been instructed to ensure inter-departmental coordination and smooth arrangements ahead of the high-profile event.

