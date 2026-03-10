Cabinet greenlights 2 multitracking projects in West Bengal, Jharkhand for Rs 4,474 crore

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) In an effort to significantly enhance mobility and operational efficiency, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved two multi-tracking projects of the Ministry of Railways, with a total cost of Rs 4,474 crore.

The two multitracking projects -- Sainthia–Pakur 4th line and Santragachi–Kharagpur 4th line -- cover 5 districts of West Bengal and Jharkhand, increasing the existing network of Indian Railways by 192 km.

To be completed by 2030-31, the approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to nearly 5,652 villages, with a population of about 147 lakh.

The proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Bolpur-Shantiniketan, Nandikeshwari Temple (Shaktipeeth), Tarapith (Shaktipeeth), Patachitra Gram, Dhadika Forest, Bhimbandh Wildlife Sanctuary, Rameshwar Kund, etc.

The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion.

"The projects are in line with PM Modi’s vision of a New India, which will make people of the region ‘Atmanirbhar’ by way of comprehensive development in the area, which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities," according to the CCEA communique.

The approved projects are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, stone, dolomite, cement, slag, gypsum, iron and steel, foodgrains, POL, containers, etc, according to an official statement.

This will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising the logistics costs of the country.

The projects are planned on the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations.

