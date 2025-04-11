Cabinet greenlight to Rs 4,819 crore Gondia-Balharshah railway line doubling project in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday announced the doubling of the Gondia-Balharshah railway line in Maharashtra, which is 240 kilometres long and will cost Rs 4,819 crore.

This transformative project is set to play a pivotal role in enhancing passenger and freight connectivity between northern and southern India.

"The Prime Minister recently approved doubling the 240 km Gondia-Balharshah railway line in Maharashtra at a cost of Rs. 4,819 crores. This project will play a pivotal role in enhancing passenger and freight connectivity between northern and southern India... Aspirational districts in the region will witness rapid development," Vaishnaw told reporters in a presser here.

He said Maharashtra has received railway projects worth Rs 1.73 lakh crore, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train and the dedicated freight corridor.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Maharashtra has received unprecedented support for railway infrastructure... Maharashtra has been given railway projects worth Rs. 1.73 lakh crore, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train and the dedicated freight corridor. In the current fiscal year alone, the state has been allotted more than Rs. 23,000 crore," the Railway Minister said.

The approved project encompasses comprehensive upgrades, including the doubling of 240 km of existing track and the modernization of 29 railway stations.

"Construction of 36 major bridges, 338 minor bridges, and 67 Road Under Bridges (RUBs) to streamline operations and enhance safety," an official release said.

The Gondia-Balharshah line serves as a vital corridor between North and South India. Doubling the line will reduce congestion, eliminate delays, and substantially improve the line's freight-carrying capacity. This will be a game-changer for both passenger commuters and industries dependent on rail logistics.

The route runs close to popular eco-tourism spots such as the Nagzira Wildlife Sanctuary and Nawegaon National Park, presenting an opportunity to develop the region's tourism potential. The project is expected to catalyze growth across Vidarbha, increasing business activity and promoting regional development.

"With this doubling, connectivity between North and South India will be vastly improved. Aspirational districts in the region will witness rapid development," Vaishnaw said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded the project as a historic step for Vidarbha and said, "This project will significantly benefit the Vidarbha region and strengthen business ties with Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. Compared to the UPA government, Maharashtra now receives over 10 times more funding for railway development."

Additionally, a special rail tour connecting historic sites associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is also in the works, aimed at promoting heritage tourism.

Fadnavis also revealed that 132 stations across Maharashtra will be redeveloped under ongoing modernization initiatives. (ANI)