Cabinet gives nod to multitracking railway projects worth Rs 2,781 crore

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved two projects with a total investment of Rs 2,781 crore for multitracking railway lines across 224 km in four districts of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The two projects include the doubling of the Devbhumi Dwarka (Okha)-Kanalus line over a stretch of 141 km and the Badlapur-Karjat 3rd and 4th line across 32 km, a Cabinet communique said.

The approved doubling from Kanalus to Okha (Devbhoomi Dwarka) would provide enhanced connectivity to the Dwarkadhish temple, facilitating access to a key pilgrimage destination and leading to all-around development of the Saurashtra region.

As the Badlapur-Karjat section forms part of the Mumbai suburban corridor, the 3rd and 4th line project will improve the connectivity in the Mumbai suburban area and meet the future demands of passengers, along with providing connectivity to Southern India.

This is an essential route for the transportation of commodities such as coal, salt, containers, cement, POL, etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 18 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).

The approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to around 585 villages, with a population of about 32 lakh.

The Railways, being an environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (3 crore litres) and lower CO2 emissions (16 crore kg), which is equivalent to the plantation of 64 lakh trees.

"The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The projects are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a New India, which will make people of the region Atmanirbhar by way of comprehensive development in the area, which will enhance their employment opportunities," the communique said.

The projects are planned on the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services, the statement added.

