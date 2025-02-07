Cabinet Approves Continuation and Restructuring of Skill India Programme till 2026

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved the continuation and restructuring of the Central Sector Scheme 'Skill India Programme (SIP)' till 2026 with an overlay outlay of Rs 8,800 crore from 2022-23 to 2025-26.

Briefing reporters after meeting of union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the approval underscores the government's commitment to building a skilled, future-ready workforce by integrating demand-driven, technology-enabled, and industry-aligned training across the country.

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 (PMKVY 4.0), the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS), and the Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) Scheme - the three key components, are now combined under the composite Central Sector Scheme of "Skill India Programme", an official release said.

These initiatives aim to provide structured skill development, on-the-job training, and community-based learning, ensuring that both urban and rural populations, including marginalized communities, have access to high-quality vocational education. Under the three flagships schemes of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, there are more than 2.27 Crore beneficiaries till date, it added. (ANI)